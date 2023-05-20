More than £50,000 of damage was caused in a suspected arson on a hay barn.

Around 300 large straw bales were destroyed, along with the barn itself, when the fire started between 8pm and 10pm on Tuesday.

It happened at a barn in Warkworth Road in Middleton Cheney in west Northamptonshire.

Police said the incident was being treated as a deliberate act.

Anyone with information about the arson is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or FireStoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5558.

