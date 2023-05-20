The family of a motorcyclist killed in crash with a van have described him as "full of fun" and "larger than life".

Lee Bozier-Lown, 46, from Letchworth in Hertfordshire, was riding his motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with a Ford Transit van on 11 May.

The crash happened at about 9am on Cambridge Road in Dunton in Bedfordshire.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Mr Bozier-Lown died at the scene.

His family paid tribute, saying: “He was loving, caring and supportive, full of fun and a character that was larger than life. He would do anything for anyone and brought people together.

“He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.”

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses as they investigate.

Det Sgt Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire serious collision investigation unit, said: “This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the victim.

“We are appealing for anyone that was travelling along Cambridge Road around the time of the incident, or anyone that witnessed the incident itself to come forward.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone that may have captured any dashcam footage that may support our investigation into the circumstances of this collision.”

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop. He has since been released on police bail.

