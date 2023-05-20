A man in a silver BMW 1 series is believed to have fired three shots at someone before fleeing the scene.

Police were called to Hereford Road in Luton just before 8:10pm on Friday 19th May and are now searching for the man in question.

They say he was wearing a florescent jacket.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but officers are urging witnesses to come forward with more information in what they say was a "targeted incident".

Detective Superintendent Dani Bailey from Bedfordshire Police said: “We understand that that this was a worrying incident for the community, and we are following lines of enquiry to identify those responsible, but we do believe that this was a targeted incident.

“We are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, who saw the silver BMW in the area, or who has any information on those who may have been involved, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or report online at beds.police.uk/ro/report quoting reference 450 of 19 May. You can also give information anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.