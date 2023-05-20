Play Brightcove video

Ana-Marie Bono told ITV Anglia's Callum Fairhurst about how being stalked had affected her life.

A stalking victim has revealed how she is in a constant state of alert when she leaves her home, after her ex-partner received a suspended jail sentence for the crime.

Victor Garcia, 36, of Meadow Court, Harlow, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on 28 April after pleading guilty to stalking two former partners.

He received a one-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, and one of victims said despite justice being done she remained on edge every day.

Speaking after the court sentencing, Ana-Marie Bono said: "I'm always on alert every time I go out. I double lock my door. I just don't feel safe at all.

"You doubt everything in your head. I have to be in a group of people if I'm on my own," said Ms Bono, from Harlow.

"I don't feel safe. Four years later, I still look over my shoulder."

She described how she suffered from relentless stalking from Garcia after his criminal behaviour started to escalate in early 2019.

"It was the phone calls, the texts, the turning up at different places," added Ms Bono.

"It would be knowing where I was 24/7. Every time I woke up, I would wake up to a text. Then as soon as I'd open the text, he would be texting again."

She even felt fearful for her life from some of the images sent to her by Garcia.

Messages also included threats including: "I've killed you in my head a thousand times."

Garcia was also made the subject of an eight-year restraining order to safeguard both women and their families, and ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Ms Bono added: "I can't imagine what he could have done to me. I was scared for my entire life."

The number of stalking cases across the UK is rising, with just 2,885 recorded in 2015 and 117,973 last year.

Essex Police urged stalking victims to speak out and get help.

Det Con Brian Sitch, lead investigator for the case, said: "Stalking is a deeply personal and distressing crime, and both women have been incredibly strong throughout this investigation.

"Life can be challenging enough without being subjected to constant messaging, calls or even being made to doubt your surroundings.

"Whether you’ve had any kind of relationship with that person in the past, they have no right to intrude on your life and cause you to fear violence.

"If the victims in this case hadn’t come forward, Garcia’s behaviour could have continued to escalate and that’s why restraining orders, enforced rehabilitation and therapy is so important.

"Psychological injuries can often take much longer to heal and we need to work together to spot the signs and tackle this pattern of behaviour as soon as we can."

Survivors of abuse who need community support can contact www.essexcompass.org.uk or call 0330 3337444.

People who are concerned about stalking behaviour in themselves can also contact the Change Project via www.thechange-project.org

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know