A teenage boy was airlifted to hospital after he was attacked by a group of men and stabbed in the neck.

The boy was set upon at around 7.50pm on Friday in Bouverie Walk in Northampton.

Police said the boy sustained a serious injury to his neck and was taken to University Hospital Coventry where he is being treated.

An 18-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident and remains in police custody

Detectives, who are appealing for witnesses to the attack, believe it is a targeted incident.