A rail company has released dramatic footage of the moment a truck brought down power lines at a level crossing.

The dump truck had its tipper platform raised and struck the overhead lines at the Fobbing level crossing between Stanford-Le-Hope and Pitsea in Essex

Rail firm c2c says the incident caused extensive damage which meant no rains could run between the two towns on Wednesday and Thursday.

Network Rail engineers worked overnight to repair the damage.

Simon Milburn, Infrastructure Director at Network Rail, said “We’d like to apologise to passengers caught up in the disruption. This incident did serious damage to our infrastructure. Coming into contact with 25,000V overhead lines is extremely dangerous and I urge road users to take care when using level crossings, including checking the height of their vehicles.”