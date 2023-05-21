Four rare Scottish wildcat kittens born in Cambridgeshire could be vital in helping to save the species.

The kittens were born at Shepreth Wildlife Park and when they’re old enough they could be released into the wild in the Cairngorms National Park.

One of the rare kittens born at Shepreth Credit: Shepreth Wildlife Park

The director of Shepreth Wildlife Park, Rebecca Willers, said the newborns were "just like any other playful kittens, but we're having zero contact with them because we want them to remain wild".

There are Scottish wildcats in the wild in the Cairngorms, but the species is on the brink of extinction as breeding with feral domestic cats, disease and habitat loss have led to a severe reduction in numbers.

Scottish Wildcats are on the brink of extinction Credit: Shepreth WIldlife Park

Eventually, as many as 20 wildcats bred in captivity could be released annually in the Cairngorm area as part of a project called Saving Wildcats to help save the species.

The kittens will be vaccinated, sexed and microchipped and will stay with their parents until they reach sexual maturity.

The new kittens' mother, Canna, arrived at the Cambridgeshire park about a year ago. Their dad Raymond is a longer-term resident.