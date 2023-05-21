A pedestrian who died after being struck by a car in Melton in Suffolk has been described by his family as "generous, kind and quirky".

Owen Gardner, 29, from Woodbridge, was killed on the B1438 Melton Road on Monday, 8 May.

In a statement, Mr Gardner's family said: “He will be truly missed by his parents Maura and Michael, his older brother and sister Philip and Ellen and nieces Alannah and Elizabeth.

“Owen was a pupil at St Mary’s CE Primary and Farlingaye High School in Woodbridge and made many lifelong friends from his school days.

“We are overwhelmed at the messages and tributes we have received.

"He was loved by all who met him and has been described as generous, kind and quirky with an infectious smile and laugh.

"He touched the lives of so many and would brighten up a room. ‘There is going to be a moustache shaped hole in many people’s lives’, said a very close friend.

“We would like to thank the two members of the public who were first at the scene, the police, the ambulance and air ambulance service who attended to Owen.”

Officers are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the collision and are also asking for any dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joint Norfolk & Suffolk Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference 37/26474/23.

