Three men have been charged with multiple hunting offences after a pack of hounds killed a fox on a family's patio.

Police officers were called to Hingham in Norfolk shortly after 3.30pm on 20 February after the hunt was captured on CCTV cameras.

Footage showed the dogs entering the grounds of the house and killing the fox.

Three men were arrested three men in connection with the incident and released on police bail, and were charged on Monday.

Edward Bell, 29, and Adam Egginton, 22, both of Moor Lane in Necton in Norfolk, and Andrew Kendall, 66, of Hulver Road in Henstead, near Beccles in Suffolk have been charged.

They have all been charged with:

Three counts of criminal damage to a property in Hingham;

Two counts of owning or being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control in Hingham on 20 February 2023 and Tittleshall in Norfolk on 8 February 2023;

Two counts of hunting a wild mammal with dogs in Hingham on 20 February 2023 and Tittleshall on 8 February 2023.

Adam Egginton and Andrew Kendall have also been charged with intentionally encouraging/assisting the commission of a summary offence.

The Tittleshall charges relate to an incident on 8 February 2023 when a member of the public reported seeing several horse riders next to a field in Tittleshall together with a large pack of dogs following a fox into a hedgerow.

The three men have been released on police bail to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on 23 June.

