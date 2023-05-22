An animal charity has taken steps to protect nine baby swans which had to be rescued after shooting over the edge of a weir while swimming with their parents.

The cygnets got into difficulties while paddling in a millpond in Nash Mills, Hertfordshire, on Monday.

A rescuer from charity Swan Support, which is based in Datchet, Berkshire, saved the chicks.

Steve Hermon, who runs Swan Support with his wife Wendy, clambered in and scooped the cygnets up in a net as they struggled against the current, before reuniting them with their anxious parents.

Swan Support staff have now placed a boom across the millpond in a bid to keep the cygnets away from the edge of the weir.

Mrs Hermon said weirs could be a danger to cygnets.

"The adult swans know how to stop before the edge of a weir, but the cygnets don't," she said.

"Hopefully the boom will keep them away from the edge of the weir."

Lou Smith, 59, who lives near the millpond, explained how she called Swan Support after watching the cygnets go over the edge.

Steve Hermon from Swan Support rescuing the cygnets Credit: Lou Smith/PA

"They were swimming near the edge of the weir, and the adults were putting their heads under," she said.

"The cygnets did the same, then they just all got carried away down the weir.

"Mum and dad were just swimming around on the edge - they wouldn't leave them."