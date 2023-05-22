A mother who lost her student son to knife crime after he was stabbed to death near his university campus as spoken of her "unbearable" loss.

Joyce Osei-Poku issued a tribute to her son Kwabena Osei-Poku a month after was killed near the University of Northampton.

The 19-year-old, previously known as Alfred, was fatally stabbed in New South Bridge Road at about 8.40pm on 23 April following an incident that started on the campus.

Four people who were also students at the university have been charged in connection with the attack.

Mrs Osei-Poku described her son as "dependable, kind and generous" and said he had a bright future ahead of him.

“He was excited about going to university to study digital marketing, was enjoying his time there," she said.

She issued her tribute as she begins working with the police to highlight the misery knife crime brings to families.

She said: "I have lost something that nothing on this earth can replace.

“I want people to know the effect a knife has had on me and my family. The distress, anxiety and upset to the family, our friends, church, and the community is unbearable.

"It has caused sleepless nights to myself, his dad, brother, sister, cousins and the whole community, and will continue to do so.

“Knife crime is happening, and we can see it so we need to speak about it. Let us not shy away from this conversation because our children and young people need to know the devastating effects that carrying a knife can have."

Kwabena, known as Alfred, died after an incident which began on the campus of the university in April Credit: Northants Police/Family picture

Mrs Osei-Poku she had always had a strong bond with her eldest son.

“As a young child, Alfred was a caring, innocent and handsome boy. He brought so much joy to my life immediately and our close relationship continued throughout his life," she said.

"He always made me feel valuable and special, especially on Mother’s Day.

"He was the one that I would normally share secret ideas with, someone I could always talk to in confidence."

Police set up a forensic tent where Kwabena Osei-Poku was found near the campus. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mrs Osei-Poku said her son had wanted to help people and volunteered at High Heritage (HH), a charity in Peterborough with the aim of "Empowering Young Black People to Thrive with Heads Held High".

She said she was proud of the way he had helped children on sports projects as well as during Black History Month in October.

“During one session, Alfred was the session’s speaker where he encouraged children and young people to consider volunteering with HH. As a result, four young people signed up which meant a lot to the charity.

"They held him dear and he meant a lot to them.

"It was also nice to see how volunteering there helped him develop skills like good communication and public speaking.“

Mrs Osei-Poku is backing Northamptonshire Police's campaign to tackle knife crime and help educate young people about the dangers.

Flowers placed near the scene where student Kwabena Osei-Poku was stabbed Credit: ITV Anglia

She said: "The grief I feel as a result of losing my son cannot be put into words.

“The last time I saw Alfred was on Saturday, 15 April, following a bowling competition he had with his three cousins whose birthdays are all in April.

“I will treasure that last time forever.

"The quote that reminds me of my son is Philippians 4:13 - ’I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.'”

Ogechi Eke and Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, both aged 19 and from London, have been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Antonio Huian, 18, of Northampton, and Zhanae Forbes-Coleman, 19, of north London, are both charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

