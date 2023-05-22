A man has been charged with careless driving after a crash outside a petrol station left a 57-year-old motorcyclist dead.

The crash happened on the A142 by the Esso station at Witcham Toll just outside Ely in Cambridgeshire on Saturday afternoon.

Police said a black Chrysler 300c collided with a red Suzuki GSX1400 motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, from the Wisbech area, died at the scene.

Luke Davidson, 19, of New Road, Mepal, has been charged with causing death by careless driving, causing death by driving while uninsured and causing death by driving while disqualified.

Davidson appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

Det Sgt Craig Wheeler, from the serious collision unit, said: “Our investigation is ongoing but I am still keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision or captured either the Chrysler or the motorbike before it on dashcam.

“Also, if you were at the fuel station at the time of the collision and haven’t yet spoken to officers, I would urge you to get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information should report online or use the web chat service and quote incident 416 of 20 May. Those without internet access should call 101.

