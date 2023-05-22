A family have paid tribute to the "bright light" of their lives as police named an 18-year-old care worker who was killed in an early-hours car crash.

Bethany McCauley was a passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa which crashed just after midnight in Barham near Ipswich on 29 April.

Her teenage friend, who was driving the car, suffered serious injuries and remains in Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Police said no other cars were involved in the incident on Thornhill Road.

Miss McCauley, from Pinewood in Ipswich, was described by her family as a "bright light who lit up their lives", and a "real force of nature."

They said she had loved sport and was on the high school netball team throughout her time at Claydon High School.

Miss McCauley worked at Park View residential home as a domestic and was described as "thoughtful, generous and kind".

Her family said: “This also allowed her to show her caring nature as she was able to spend time talking to the residents and on occasion would sit and hold their hand.

"She was very pleased to win the award for favourite domestic which was voted for by the residents."

The family said Miss McCauley was devoted to her pet dog Stomper and was in the process of changing her job so that he would have company throughout the day.

“We wish to thank the residents of Barham and the emergency services who tried to help her.

“She will be deeply missed by her parents, younger brother William, grandmother, aunts and uncle as well as by her friends, Smudge the cat and, of course, Stomper.”

Officers are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the collision.

They would also like to hear from anyone who was driving in the area just prior to the incident and who has a dashcam fitted in their vehicle, to review the footage for anything that may be of assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joint Norfolk & Suffolk Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference 37/24718/23.

