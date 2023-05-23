Play Brightcove video

A dangerous driver who used the streets of a city “like a racetrack” as he crashed a hired Lamborghini and injured another motorist has avoided jail.

Gull Khan, 32, wove in and out of traffic at speed on Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough before ploughing into the back of another vehicle on 15 March last year.

The impact of the collision caused the back of the other vehicle, a Seat Leon, to be lifted into the air as it was shunted along the road and into the central reservation.

The crash blocked the road between Taverners Road and Bright Street.

The man driving the Seat was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he was treated for a fractured nose, concussion and various cuts and grazes.

Analysis of dashcam footage estimated Khan was driving at speeds of at least 75mph – well in excess of the 40mph limit – when the collision happened.

Khan, of Silverwood Road, Peterborough, admitted dangerous driving and having no insurance.

He was sentenced to 10 weeks in prison, suspended for a year and disqualified from driving for 20 months.

He was also ordered to complete an extended re-test and 120 hours of unpaid work.

PC Pete Smith said: "Khan seemed determined to use the roads like a racetrack as he drove well in excess of the speed limit and weaved in and out of traffic.

"He showed a complete disregard for the laws of the road and other people’s safety.

"I’m pleased he has now appeared in court and been sentenced for his actions."

