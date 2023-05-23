A driver has admitted mowing down and killing a woman while she walked her three dogs on the Chelsea embankment.

Olivia Riley, 41, was walking the golden retrievers in Cheyne Walk in west London when she was run over by an Audi TT on 14 May last year.

She was waiting at a traffic island on a pedestrian crossing when she was hit by pizza restaurant worker Laszlo Dancs.

Dancs was allegedly driving at speeds of more than three times the 20mph limit before he lost control of the car.

Officers and paramedics were called to the mansion-lined street at 6.21am.

Ms Riley, who lived in Norfolk, was found dead at the scene, while the dogs also died, police said.

Dancs, 28, had minor injuries and was arrested and taken into custody.

On Tuesday, Ms Riley's family sat in court at the Old Bailey as Dancs, from Acton, west London, appeared for a plea and case management hearing.

He pleaded guilty to causing Ms Riley's death by dangerous driving. He also pleaded guilty to drink and drug-driving but denied failing to provide a sample of breath when required.

Jeremy Dein KC, defending, told the court Dancs always intended to admit responsibility for what happened.

He said Dancs worked as a team leader at a "well-known pizza restaurant" in north London.

Judge Philip Katz KC set sentencing for 28 July.

He ordered a pre-sentence report and banned Dancs from driving with immediate effect.

The judge granted Dancs continued conditional bail but told him the "chances are" he will be sent to prison.

