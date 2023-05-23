A disqualified driver high on cannabis tried to reverse out of a ditch despite breaking his leg in two places and seriously injuring his passenger in a crash.

David Stewart, 38, crashed the van into the ditch in the Cambridgeshire Fens as as he drove along the B1040 towards Warboys late at night on 10 December 2021.

Stewart's passenger was thrown from the vehicle and suffered a broken neck, arm, five broken ribs and injuries to his lungs.

When emergency crews arrived, they found Stewart attempting to reverse out of the ditch, and both he and his passenger appeared to be intoxicated.

Stewart, who was arrested at the scene, had broken his left leg in two places.

He tested positive for cannabis, and officers discovered he only held a provisional driving licence, which had expired in 2021, and was disqualified from driving.

It was also found that the van’s offside front tyre had a tread depth of 0.7mm – under the legal limit of 1.6mm.

At Huntingdon Law Courts, Stewart, of Gardener Crescent in Fenstanton, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance, driving with no licence, using a vehicle with tread below 1mm and driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

He was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison and disqualified from driving for two years.

Det Con Dominic Hyde said: “Stewart endangered the lives of his passenger and other road users, as well as himself.

"He showed no regard for anyone when he got behind the wheel, not only under the influence of drugs, but also with no insurance and no driving licence.

"Both he and the passenger are lucky to be alive.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know