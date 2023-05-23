A 77-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his wife.

Michael Sargent of Bradwell Road in Loughton, Milton Keynes is accused of strangling 73-year-old Christine Sargent to death on Saturday.

Police were called to their bungalow just after 8am.

Mrs Sargent was given emergency first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital, where she later died.

Her husband was arrested at the scene.

A Home Office post-mortem examination on Monday established that Mrs Sargent died as a result of neck compression.

Det Ch Insp Dejan Avramovic, of the major crime unit, said: "Christine’s family are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers and our thoughts are with them."On their behalf, we would ask that their privacy is respected at this extremely distressing time for them."

