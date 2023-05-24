A serving police officer, whose work was recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours List, is due to appear in court charged with a string of offences including rape and coercive and controlling behaviour.

Temporary Supt Mo Aziz of Bedfordshire Police is charged with four counts of rape, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and coercive and controlling behaviour.

He is also charged with causing a female to engage in sexual activity, and two counts of disclosing or threatening to disclose private sexual photographs/film with intent to cause distress.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2015 and 2022.

Mr Aziz, 48, was awarded the British Empire Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2020 for his work to improve diversity in Bedfordshire Police.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: "We are committed to keeping women and girls safe and expect the highest standards of professionalism and integrity from our officers and staff.

"T/Supt Aziz was arrested on the day the allegations were first made in July last year and was immediately suspended.

"For transparency we referred the matter to an independent force to investigate."

