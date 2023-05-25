A crumbling hospital that is being held up by more than 4,000 props is to be replaced as part of the government's new hospital programme, the health secretary has confirmed.

The announcement by the government comes after years of campaigning by patients and politicians for an upgrade to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, Norfolk.

Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon and three others elsewhere in the country will also be replaced by 2030, Steve Barclay told the House of Commons on Thursday, with all five "fully funded".

The QEH was built in 1980 and was only designed to last 30 years. Four decades on, it is failing with a roof that has had to be held held up by metal props since 2020.

Staff are currently having to work around builders and areas are shut off, as the hospital's estates team work "hour-by-hour" monitoring the walls and ceilings and managing the repair work.

The government revealed details for the New Hospitals Programme, with 40 new hospitals to be built across the country by the end of the decade.

The James Paget University Hospital and the West Suffolk Hospital were already on that list, which was announced in 2020.

They were both made with r einforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) - a building material used between the 1950s and 1980s that was designed with a short life, and which now needs to be replaced on safety grounds.

Five other hospitals made with RAAC have now been added to the government's building programme, including Hinchingbrooke and the QEH.

Jo Rust, from the Save our QEH campaign, welcomed the announcement.

"It's an absolutely huge relief. We didn't actually have the confidence and the belief that this would ever happen, bearing in mind that we have been campaigning for well over two years," she said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know