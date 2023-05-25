Play Brightcove video

Cambridgeshire Police shared this social media video of Leroy Miller spitting on Ipswich Town's Wes Burns

A football fan has been from attending matches for the next three years after spitting on a player.

Leroy Miller, 45, was at the League One match between Peterborough United and Ipswich Town at the Weston Homes Stadium on the afternoon of 22 April.

Around 17 minutes into the game, winger Wes Burns scored, giving Ipswich a 1-0 lead.

It was then that Miller left his seat to go down to the pitch side and spat on Burns.

The incident was captured on a live stream of the match, which was then posted on social media.

The match itself finished in a comfortable 3-0 victory for Ipswich, who went on to be promoted.

Miller, of Black Prince Avenue, Market Deeping, was arrested and later charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 12 May where he was fined £200.

PC Mike Price, the force’s football officer for Peterborough United, said: “This was totally unacceptable behaviour towards the Ipswich players.

"Not only that, but Miller was also sat in an area of the ground surrounded by families who would have witnessed this. There is no place for this type of conduct inside a football ground.”

Sye Roberts, head of safety, risk and compliance for the club, said: “While working in partnership with Cambridgeshire Constabulary, the club identified and ejected Miller within a short period of time.

“Incidents of this nature are unacceptable, regardless of who spectators support or what’s happening on the pitch.

"Not only is this incident an offence, but it is also damaging to the Peterborough United brand. We received thousands of comments on social media and many media articles were published about the incident.”

