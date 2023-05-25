Police are trying to figure out how a speedboat came to be left on a road.

The blue and white vessel was discovered in Norfolk - on the A148 at Letheringsett, near Holt - on Saturday night, at around 11.30pm.

Officers think it may have fallen from the back of a trailer, going towards Holt, after being stolen.

The boat is now in lost property as Norfolk police appeal for help in returning it to its owner.

They are asking anyone who thinks it may belong to them to get in touch.

Anyone who saw the boat being transported, or has dashcam footage from the area at the time, is also urged to get in touch.

They are asked to contact PC Simon Blakeley at Wells Police Station at simon.blakeley1@norfolk.police.uk.

