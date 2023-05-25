Police are appealing for help to find a missing 25-year-old woman from Ipswich.

Daisy Wright was last seen in the Copdock area of the town at around 3pm on Wednesday.

It is believed she left in her car, a black Mini, with registration number LV65 LRY.

It is not known which direction she may have travelled.

Police said they were concerned for Ms Wright's welfare and have already tried to trace her through automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), house-to-house inquiries and local searches.

Ms Wright is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins in height, of slim build and with long, straight, dark brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black leggings and white trainers.Anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.

