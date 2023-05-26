Detectives have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with two arsons, as well as attacking and spitting at police officers.

Police were called to a fire at a flat in Stagsden in Orton Goldhay in Peterborough on the afternoon of 26 April by the fire service.

On Sunday, a second fire was reported at the same property, resulting in the teenager being arrested.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has now been charged with two counts of arson with intent to endanger life, and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Those assault charges include spitting at one police officer and punching another, and criminal damage relating to a police custody cell.

He was due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

