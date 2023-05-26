New images have been released of Luton Town's proposed new stadium.

The new ground, planned for Power Court, would hold almost 20,000 fans and would be built by 2026 regardless of whether the Hatters make it into the Premier League.

They face Coventry City at Wembley on Saturday, with the winner earning a place in the top tier of English football.

The stadium would be the first new football ground to be built in the region since StadiumMK opened 16 years ago.

We got the power: the view from the stands Credit: ANDArchitects

The club's current ground, Kenilworth Road, was built in 1905 and has a capacity of 10,356, meaning it could become the smallest ground in the Premier League next season, behind Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium, which holds 11,379.

The away end has been the subject of some lighthearted banter from opposition fans, as visiting supporters enter the ground between two terraced houses.

Sunderland fans arriving at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday for the second leg of their play-off semi-final. Credit: PA

The new ground would be part of a major regeneration scheme for the area around Luton railway station.

The exterior of the planned new ground Credit: ANDArchitects

Chief executive Gary Sweet said: “We’re delighted the infrastructure element is under way allowing us to develop the detail of the stadium’s design and, in particular, work hard to capture the core characteristics that makes Kenilworth Road so atmospheric, so intimate and so special to us.

"This season, perhaps more than any other, has demonstrated the incredible relationship we all have with The Kenny and that has been the driving force behind our design work."