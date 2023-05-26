Police have criticised a caller who dialled 999 asking for a 7am wake-up call.

Essex Police said the individual was given "suitable words of advice" but told that it was not the "correct" use for the emergency line.

Writing on Twitter, an Essex Police control room spokesperson described what had happened.

"A 999 call taker just answered a call for someone asking for us to call them at 07:00 in the morning to wake them up," they wrote.

"Suitable words of advice were given."

According to figures released by the Home Office, Essex Police received around 26,000 999 calls in April.

Around 78% were answered within the 10-second target.The force reminded the public that 999 calls should be reserved for when a crime is currently in progress or when there is a threat to life.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know