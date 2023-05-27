Warning: This report contains some graphic images of ear-cropping

A man has been banned from keeping all animals for 20 years after his young puppy suffered from "horrific and immoral" ear-cropping procedure.

Police officers alerted the RSPCA after finding the young animal, called Ocean, with cropped ears as they carried out a warrant at an address in Norfolk on an unrelated matter.

The 12-week-old pup was immediately picked up by the RSPCA and taken to the vet to receive pain relief.

The owner, James Musk, admitted he failed to stop the animal suffering by allowing the procedure.

“The ears of the dog appeared to have been cut off, presumably for cosmetic purposes - known as ear-cropping," said RSPCA inspector Dean Astillberry.

The vet who examined Ocean estimated that the puppy had "suffered for no fewer than 72 hours with these wounds".

The vet added: "This suffering could have been wholly avoided by not having performed the procedure in the first place, or at the very least providing adequate post-op pain relief and antibiotics, both of which evidently were lacking.”

Ocean is now in a foster home and thriving say the RSPCA. Credit: RSCPA

Musk, of Windmill Green in Ditchingham, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a dog, by failing to provide her with the correct veterinary care for infected wounds to her ear flaps, and preventing the ear flaps of a dog from being cropped by another person, otherwise than for medical treatment.

Megan Caston, of Barley Close in Harleston in Norfolk, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to Ocean by failing to provide her with appropriate veterinary care for infected wounds to her ear flaps.

As well as the ban on keeping animals, Norwich magistrates handed Musk a 20-week jail term suspended for a year. He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work and pay costs.

Caston was given a 10-year ban and was handed an eight-week sentence suspended for a year and ordered to pay costs.

The RSPCA say illegal ear cropping is done purely for cosmetic purposes and can cause lifelong health problems. Credit: RSCPA

After the case, RSPCA inspector Mr Astillberry said: “Ear cropping is a horrific immoral, unnecessary and repulsive practice which has absolutely no benefits for the dogs and can cause them lifelong health, behavioural and social problems

“This is done purely for cosmetic purposes.

"We would urge the public and anyone looking to buy a puppy to remember this is an illegal procedure, which has a hugely negative impacts for the dogs themselves.

“I am pleased to say Ocean is doing very well and is thriving in her foster home and we would like to thank the Norfolk police officers for all their help and support with this case.”

