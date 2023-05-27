Firefighters are tackling a large fire in a warehouse just outside which is sending clouds of smoke across nearby homes.

Ten crews are at the scene of the fire at an industrial unit in Progress Road, Eastwood.

Essex Fire and Rescue said they were called at 7:15am with multiple calls from the public as a plume of smoke rose over Southend.

Six crews were sent to the scene initially but four more followed, as well as two Aerial Ladder Platforms, a Water Bowser and an Incident Command Unit.

Smoke from the fire can be seen rising above Southend Credit: @RaybanCat

A spokesman for Essex Fire said: "A large warehouse - measuring approximately 20 metres by 10 metres - is on fire and crews are working to contain the fire.

"There is a lot of smoke coming from the scene, if you live or work nearby, please keep your windows and doors closed."

