An HGV driver from Italy has been charged with bringing suspected illegal immigrants into the UK after officers found 13 people in the back of a lorry.

Police were called to Ransomes Europark in Ipswich at around 10.40am on Thursday.

Nine people were arrested while four others under the age of 18 were taken into protective custody.

The lorry driver, Enrico Ferraris, 54, from Italy was arrested in connection with the incident on Thursday 25 May and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has been charged with arranging or facilitating illegal entry into the UK and remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

His next hearing will be in Ipswich Crown Court on 26 June.

Suffolk Police said they were continuing to liaise with the Home Office Immigration Enforcement team.

