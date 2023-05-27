A man who seriously assaulted a child in the toilets of a KFC has been jailed for six years.

Liam Taylor 31, from London, admitted breaking the child's tooth and fracturing his face in the unprovoked assault last October.

He has been sentenced to six years for causing GBH and ordered to pay the victim £500 for the injuries he suffered.

At an earlier hearing, Taylor pleaded guilty to the assault in KFC in Southend High Street at about 6.30pm on Thursday 20 October.

PC Matthew Howarth, who led the investigation, said: “The assault was totally unprovoked and the level of violence aimed at the victim, who was just 13 at the time, has left him devastated.

"He sustained a broken tooth, a deep cut which will leave a scar and a facial fracture, but, thankfully, he has the love and support of his family.

“The court has seen fit to punish Liam Taylor by imprisoning him so that he can’t assault anyone else in this cowardly way.”

