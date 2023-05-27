Luton Town have been promoted to the Premier League for the very first time, after beating Coventry City on penalties in a nail-biting Championship play-off final to complete a fairytale rise.

The match at Wembley, which was dubbed as the richest game in football, went to extra-time after Coventry's Gustavo Hamer cancelled out Jordan Clark's first-half strike.

Hatters substitute Joe Taylor thought he had won it in extra-time, but Coventry were given a reprieve when his goal was ruled out for handball by VAR.

That meant the game went to the dreaded spot-kicks, and it was Luton who came out on top.

Both sides had scored five penalties each, but when Fankaty Dabo missed Coventry's sixth attempt, Luton's return to the top flight for the first time since 1992 was secured.

It means Luton have become the first club in the modern era to go all the way from the National League to the Premier League.

Their remarkable surge through the divisions means they can now look forward to locking horns with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool next season - the completion of a truly incredible story.

As for Coventry, who were promoted alongside Luton from League Two 2018, they must now regroup for another campaign in the second tier, but can still be immensely proud of their efforts.

