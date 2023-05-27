Recently-relegated MK Dons have appointed former Motherwell boss Graham Alexander as their new head coach.

Ex-Scotland international Alexander, who has also managed Fleetwood Town, Scunthorpe United and Salford City, has agreed to take over at Stadium MK following their demotion to League Two.

The 51-year-old replaces Mark Jackson who was sacked after the Dons were relegated on the final day of the League One season.

Alexander guided Motherwell to the Europa Conference League during his time in Scotland but left last summer.

He has a proven track record in the lower leagues in England too, having led all three clubs he's managed to the play-offs.

Mark Jackson left MK Dons after relegation was confirmed. Credit: PA

Alexander will be joined in the dugout by former Preston North End defender Chris Lucketti who will be his assistant.

"I’m grateful to the club for showing faith in me and providing me with this fantastic opportunity," Alexander said.

“This is, of course, a club with great potential, though we know we need to win on the pitch to justify everything we’ve got off it - that’s what me and Chris are here to do."

Chairman Pete Winkelman added: “Graham ticked all the boxes for us following a lengthy and thorough process, and he brings with him the football experience and success, both as a player and as a manager, that we demanded of our next head coach."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know