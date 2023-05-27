Police are appealing for help to track down a prisoner serving time for violent offences who has failed to return to an open jail.

Shane Stanley, 41, was on temporary release from Hollesley Bay prison in Suffolk but failed to return on Friday 26 May.

He is serving 15 years and five months sentence for conspiring to commit burglary, wounding with intent and other offences.

Stanley was part of a gang who targeted cash machines in Essex, Hertfordshire, Surrey, Cambridgeshire and the Thames Valley.

He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is known to have links to Essex.

Anyone who has seen him or anyone matching his description should contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD number 330 of 26 May 2023.

