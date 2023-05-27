A teenager who was forced to give up playing football after being diagnosed with bone cancer will lead his team out at Wembley in of one of the biggest matches in their history.

Charlie Smith, 14, will lead out Luton Town in the Championship play-off final against Coventry City on Saturday.

The club said they had chosen the youngster for the honour after finding out about his "toughest of years".

Charlie was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer that affects on average 35 children a year in the UK.

Doctors told him he would never play football again.

Charlie, who is from the town, played as a midfielder for Crawley Green and then Aspley Guise before having major surgery to remove a bone tumour and his knee last August.

He had a prosthetic knee fitted and a titanium bar inserted into his femur.

Charlie was invited to the club press day ahead of the Wembley final, and met some of the players and staff, including Carlton Morris, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanza, Ethan Horvath and Tom Lockyer.

Manager Rob Edwards, speaking to the club website, said: "It was fantastic to meet Charlie and for Carlton, Pelly, Ethan and Tom to have a chat with him so he’s at ease with everything for Saturday.

"We are thrilled he’s going to lead us out.

"Some things are more important in life than football, and your health is one of them.

"Charlie’s been through so much in the past year and this is reward for his bravery, the hard work he’s putting in at school and to get fit, and his constant support for Luton Town.

"We hope we can all make it a truly memorable day for him at Wembley.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know