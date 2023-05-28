The RSPCA has urged pet owners to ask for help if they are struggling with costs, after two cockapoo puppies were found dumped by a roadside.

The puppies, around 10 weeks old, were found at Old London Road in Ipswich on 9 May by a passerby, who then reported it to animal charity RSPCA.

“Both pups were quite lethargic when they were found, with the smaller of the two particularly sluggish and cold," said RSPCA rescue officer Jen Richardson.

She said the pair are now doing much better under foster care.

“However, it is really sad that they were dumped in the first place - they are so young and vulnerable, anything could have happened to them," she said.

The charity is appealing for information to find out how and why they were dumped.

The RSPCA said it was seeing more animals being abandoned during the cost-of-living crisis.

In April, it received 1,508 reports of abandoned animals - up 9.6% from the same month last year.

Ms Richardson said: “We understand the financial difficulties some people are experiencing right now, however abandoning your pet, or not seeking appropriate veterinary help if it’s needed, is never acceptable.

"There is help and support available and we would urge people to contact their vets, local rescues and animal welfare charities.”

