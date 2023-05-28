Luton Town fans are being urged to "drop everything" to join in a huge party to celebrate the team's historic promotion to the Premier League

The council wants the town to give the team the "reception of their lives" on Bank Holiday Monday to mark the dramatic penalty shoot out victory at Wembley.

Thousands of people are expected to make their way to St George's Square to congratulate the team on their achievement.

The event will be part of a weekend of festivities in Luton as the town stages its 49th carnival on the Bank Holiday Sunday, with many contributors planning to make it a double celebration as they toast the Hatters' success on the streets.

Luton have risen from the National League to the Premier League - a fairytale rise which is unprecedented in English football.

Joyous celebrations erupted at Wembley as Luton prevailed in a dramatic penalty shoot out Credit: PA Images

An open top bus carrying the team will arrive in the square at 12.15pm following a short ride from Kenilworth Road.

The Square will be open from 10.30am onwards and crowds will be able to enjoy entertainment from 11am, with local DJs and the Luton Youth Funk Orchestra in action.

Luton fans enjoying their team's victory at Wembley Credit: PA Images

Highlights of the season will be shown on a big screen, so everyone will be able to relive some of the moments that have brought the team to this point.

Once the team has arrived there will be introductions of players, staff and key figures at the club.

That will be followed by interviews with key players and members of the management team from the central stage.

Luton’s Mayor, Councillor Mohammad (Yaqub) Hanif will present the team with the play-off trophy.

The event in the square is expected to finish at about 1.15pm.

The Mayor said: “Today is a truly memorable day for those of us who are proud to call ourselves Lutonians. The team and everyone at the club have done us all proud and given memories that will last for a long time.

“It is only right that we show our gratitude for their achievements by honouring them with this homecoming celebration.

“We look forward to seeing you all on Monday. Come on you Hatters!”

Luton Borough Council is warning that huge numbers in the town centre is likely to affect traffic.

A spokesman said: "We would encourage those attending to use public transport where possible. Car parks will be open as normal, but we anticipate these will be congested.

A number of roads will be closed from 6am onwards."

For more information, read the council's traffic and road closure information.

