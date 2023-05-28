Two young African lionesses have arrived at the UK's largest zoo, to help form a new pride for the first time in decades.

The arrival of African lions Waka and Winta marks the beginning of a new era of conservation for Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire.

The 23-month-old pair moved from Antwerp Zoo earlier this month and will soon be joined by a young male called Malik, from Neuwied Zoo in Germany, in the hope they will mate.

The team are hoping the new pride’s formation will help boost numbers of the species.

“It’s been 17 years since Whipsnade Zoo last had African lion cubs, so fingers crossed we won’t have too long to wait,” said zookeeper Sarah McGregor.

"Not only will they help educate and inspire our visitors, but we’re excited to play such an important part in helping to conserve this important species globally.”

African Lioness Winta settling into her new home. Three quarters of African lion populations are declining in the wild. Credit: Zoological Society of London

Waka, Winta and Malik are part of the European Endangered Breeding Programme (EEP) for the vulnerable African lion, which ensures there are genetically diverse back-up populations of the species in conservation zoos across Europe.

Three-quarters of African lion populations are declining in the wild, driven by large-scale habitat conversion, the loss of prey through hunting, as well as human/wildlife conflict.

The lionesses will soon be joined by a young male from Germany, in the hope that they will mate. Credit: Zoological Society of London

“We can already see that Waka is very confident and has led the way in investigating their new home in the Dunstable Downs, while her sister Winta is little bit more cautious and has sometimes needed an extra push from her sister," added Ms McGregor.

“The girls have a very strong relationship and love playing in the long grass together - we can’t wait to get to know them more as time goes by.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...