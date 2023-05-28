A motorcyclist has died after crashing on a country road in Suffolk.

The man, in his 40s, was fatally injured in the crash on the B1077 near Witnesham just north of Ipswich at 1.45pm on Saturday.

Paramedics and the air ambulance were called but the man died of his injuries at Ipswich Hospital.

Police said no other vehicles were involved.

They are keen to hear from any drivers in the area at the time, particularly the driver of a black Mercedes heading towards Ashbocking at around 1pm.

They also want to hear from any motorists with useful dash cam footage.

Police closed the road between Ashbocking and High Road on the B1077 to carry out investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting CAD 160.

