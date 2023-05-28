A quick-thinking passer-by managed to grab hold of a man on a road bridge before he harmed himself.

Essex Police confirmed officers received a call shortly after 1am on Saturday from a man in distress.

During the call, a member of the public who was passing by spotted the man standing on the other side of a set of railings on a bridge over Queensway in Southend.

The person managed to get hold of the man before officers arrived seconds later.

Due to concerns for the man's safety, officers tied him to the railings while keeping hold of him before medical teams and Essex Fire and Rescue Service used specialist equipment to lift the man to safety by 2am.

He was then left in the care of paramedics.

Police praised the quick-thinking of the passer-by.

Chief Inspector Jo Collins, Southend District Commander, said: "I firstly want to offer my personal gratitude, and the gratitude of the whole force, to the member of the public who undoubtedly saved this man's life.

"His actions during this fast-moving and difficult incident really are an example to us all."

Chief Insp Collins added: "This was also shining example of the strength and fortitude of our relationship with partners both in the East of England Ambulance Service and Essex Fire and Rescue."

Police said the operation came during a period of immense demand on their control room with 999 calls at very high levels.

