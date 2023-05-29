A woman has been banned from McDonald's after repeatedly pestering customers outside the restaurant for food.

Shree Vadgama, 49, from Chelmsford, breached an order banning her from begging in public outside the McDonald's in Robjohns Road in the city.

Police were called on March 12 after the defendant blocked the drive-through as she asked people for food.

In the following days she approached members of the public in Chelmsford High Street and Broomfield Road asking for money.

Vadgama was arrested for breaching her bail conditions over allegations she breached the community protection notice.

Now she has been made the subject of a three-year criminal behaviour order.

It bans her from begging in Chelmsford city centre, being within 15 metres of a cash machine and loitering outside the McDonald's in Robjohns Road.

PS Graham Thomas, of Chelmsford Community Policing Team, said the order should help police stop any further incidents of people being pestered.

He said: “Vadgama’s persistent anti-social behaviour has caused issues in Chelmsford city centre for some time.

“She has ignored our previous efforts to get her to stop and is now banned from approaching people and asking them for money."

PS Thomas said giving money to beggars was not always recommended.

“Giving money to those begging is often funding addiction and encouraging anti-social behaviour, and crucially there are other ways to ensure the vulnerable get the help they need.

“Please think twice if you are considering doing this and perhaps donate to one of the city’s amazing charities instead who work tirelessly to support these individuals."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know