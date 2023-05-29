A registered sex offender has been jailed after police caught him with indecent images of children.

When police carried out a warrant at Terence Thatcher's home in Bedfordshire in February they discovered a mobile phone with more than 1,100 of the images.

There was also evidence of chat activity which showed he had shared the images with other users.

As a convicted sex offender, part of the 56-year-old's sexual harm prevention order when he was released from prison in 2019 was that he needed to notify his offender manager that he had a new phone - which he had not done.

The stash of pictures included two prohibited and five extremely pornographic images.

The phone was also logged in to social media accounts he had not sought permission to use - a second breach of his order.

Thatcher, of Bury Mead, Arlesey, was jailed for two years and eight months, with an additional three years on licence.

He had previously pleaded guilty to making, distributing and possessing indent images of children, possessing prohibited and pornographic images and for breaching his sexual harm prevention order.

Emma Shipton, of Bedfordshire Police’s internet child abuse investigation team, said: “Viewing, possessing and distributing indecent images of children is by no means a victimless crime.

“It causes and propagates real harm to the children concerned, as they are abused and exploited in such a vile and appalling way, and people like Thatcher share this disgusting abuse online for other individuals to view.”

Thatcher was also handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

