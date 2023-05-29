A seal who was rescued after being found entangled in netting has been released back into the wild.

Esmeralda was brought into the East Winch Wildlife Centre in King's Lynn to be nursed back to health.

In a tweet this morning, staff described the moment they watched the seal return to the North Sea as "very emotional" saying it had taken hundreds of hours or work and cost thousands but they "made it!"

Staff at the RSPCA centre near King's Lynn care for dozens of injured seals every year - many who have been tangled up in fishing nets or choked by plastic rings and frisbees.

Grey seal numbers in the UK dropped as low as 500 in the early 20th century, but there are now estimated to be around 120,000.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know