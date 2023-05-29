An obsessive stalker who attacked his ex-partner, breaking her nose, has been jailed.

Sajaad Ahmed, 39, from Peterborough, spilt up with his partner in July 2020 but continued to turn up at her house uninvited.

On 26 July, Ahmed shouted at her for ending the relationship and punched her in the face, breaking her nose and causing bruising.

He was arrested but continued to offend on bail, following the victim on five occasions and making threats to kill her on Snapchat in September 2020.

Ahmed, of Gladstone Street was jailed for three years and three months and handed a 10-year restraining order, having pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm at Cambridge Crown Court.

He was also found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm in relation to another incident in which he drove his BMW X1 at a woman, injuring her foot, in the early hours of 12 June 2021 in Peterborough city centre.

DC Amanda Pickering said: "These cowardly attacks must have been incredibly frightening for both victims and I am delighted justice has been served.

"Domestic abuse is a force priority and we will continue to work diligently to safeguard victims and push for the strongest possible action against offenders such as Ahmed."

