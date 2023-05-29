Luton Town have tweeted a picture of captain Tom Lockyer watching their open-top bus parade from his hospital bed.

A grinning Lockyer is giving a thumbs-up sign in a selfie while a second shot shows coverage of the victory party on TV at the end of his hospital bed.

The tweet simply says "Love you Locks" with an orange heart emoji.

Lockyer has been in hospital for tests since collapsing on the Wembley pitch during his side's play-off final victory over Coventry on Saturday.

Monitoring equipment can be seen attached to his chest in the picture.

He has thanked medical staff for their “swift and thorough response” after he fell to the ground while running back during the match and received treatment before being carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

Lockyer's team mates have been celebrating with the town after thousands turned out to watch them pass through the town on the open-top bus on Monday.

The game went to penalties after Jordan Clark’s opener was cancelled out by Gustavo Hamer to finish 1-1 after extra time, and the Hatters secured Premier League football for next season with a 6-5 victory on penalties.

Lockyer's team mates appeared on a stage during the festivities in the town centre Credit: PA Images

Luton players held up Lockyer’s shirt throughout their celebrations after the final and the captain posted an update on Instagram.

He said: “Well not quite where I thought I’d be celebrating at the final whistle!

“I would just like to say a massive thank you to the amazing physios and doctors at Luton and Wembley for the swift and thorough response.

“A much scarier moment for everyone else than myself I am sure!

“Commiserations to Coventry a fantastic opponent over 3 games which had to be decided by penalties.

“I am currently in hospital under precaution and will stay here overnight for further tests in the morning.

“I am feeling very much myself, helped by the way the lads left it all out on pitch! It’s such an honour to be part of this team.. Premier League baby.”

Luton's manager Robbie Edwards speaks to the crowd Credit: PA Images

A thrilling finale at Wembley saw victory secure a return to the top flight for Luton for the first time since 1992.

It is a remarkable turnaround given just nine years ago the Hatters ended a five-season stretch in the fifth tier, but manager Rob Edwards admitted emotions were “mixed” afterwards following Lockyer’s collapse.

“I felt a bit numb. I just made sure I shook Mark’s hand and his staff,” Edwards said.

“I don’t want to be that guy that just starts running off and celebrating before I’ve seen the other manager.

“I just felt very numb. I still do. It hasn’t sunk in quite yet. It might take a few days, but it’s great. It does feel good.

“It was mixed because of Locks (Lockyer), that’s why I couldn’t really go for it celebrating.”

