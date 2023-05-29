A man has been charged with 28 arson offences after a series of fires across part of Essex.

Police said the fires were mostly in wheelie bins or dog waste bins, but one was on a train station platform and others in bus shelters and bushes.

They said a man has been arrested and is appearing in court.

Essex Police said the incidents took place in Saffron Walden and Great and Little Chesterford from February 2022 to May 2023.

Andrew Thorne, 26, of Ickneild Rise, Great Chesterford, has been charged with 28 counts of arson.

He is due to appear in Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday 29 May.

Insp Jenna Mirrington-French, from Essex Police, said:“I would like to thank the local community for coming forward and providing key evidence which has been hugely helpful to the team investigating the incidents.

“I would also like to thank our colleagues in Essex County Fire and Rescue Service and other partners who have supported us in keeping people safe within our communities.

“We take these incidents very seriously and my team have worked incredibly hard alongside the Crown Prosecution Service to ensure we secured as many charges as possible."

