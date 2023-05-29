Thousands of fans packed the streets of Luton as their triumphant football team staged an open top bus parade to celebrate their historic promotion to the Premier League.

The Mayor had urged fans to come and help "paint the town orange" as the town revels in the fairytale rise of the Hatters up the football leagues.

The team are leaving their ground at Kenilworth Road and heading to a main square in the town.

Players, staff and families were cheered as they climbed aboard the buses while drummers saluted them.

Goal scorer Jordan Clark waves to fans as he gets on the bus Credit: PA Images

Fan Natasha Lawrence said: "I'm just buzzing. It's awesome. It's been a long time coming and they've done it. I'm still in shock I think."

Husband Robert said he was a lifelong Hatters fans and was overjoyed by what had happened.

Natasha and Robert Lawrence at the parade Credit: ITV Anglia

"I'm overwhelmed by it really. We just need the new ground to happen now and the atmosphere will get better and we'll be on the up. I'm so happy I can't put it into words."

Players, staff and families are travelling by open top bus along a mile long route to St George’s Square.

The bus is making its way down Dunstable Road cheered on by local people and local businesses from the Bury Park Business Forum

Luton fans wait to cheer their team through the streets Credit: PA Images

The streets are lined with joyful supporters wearing the team's distinctive orange colours.

Fan Kwesi Adubatey said he was finding it hard to put his feelings into words.

"I'm so excited. I was at Wembley as well - the whole experience - I mean come on Luton, it's coming home! I'm just ecstatic."

Luton fans Kwesi and Mikael Adubatey Credit: ITV Anglia

Luton were promoted to the Premier League after a tense play-off final which ended in a dramatic penalty shoot out victory over rivals Coventry.

They are back in the top flight for the first time in 31 years and have made history as the only team to rise from non-league to the Premier League.

Luton Borough Council has encouraged the town to give the team the "reception of their lives" on Bank Holiday Monday.

The town hall is decked out with banners Credit: PA Images

The event is part of a weekend of festivities in Luton as the town staged its 49th carnival on the Bank Holiday Sunday, as contributors enjoyed a double celebration as they toasted the Hatters' success on the streets.

Highlights of the season are being shown on a big screen, so fans can relive some of the moments that have brought the team to this point.

Once the team has arrived there will be introductions of players, staff and key figures at the club.

That will be followed by interviews with players and members of the management team from the central stage.

Luton’s Mayor, Councillor Mohammad Yaqub Hanif is also due to present the team with the play-off trophy.

