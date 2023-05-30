A baby was found sitting on a passenger's lap when police stopped a car which was speeding at 94mph.

The vehicle was breaking the 70mph speed limit on the A41 in Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire when it came to the attention of roads policing officers.

The seven-seater Volkswagen Tiguan was "full of family members including an unrestrained baby on the rear passenger's lap", tweeted officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire road policing unit.

They added that the driver had been reported "and suitable words of advice given".

The government says that "i n most cases, children under three must always be in a child car seat" though there are exceptions.

They include if the child is in a taxi or minicab; a minibus, coach or van; on an unexpected journey, for example an emergency; or there is no room for another car seat.

