Hundreds of lucky neighbours have struck gold after winning a share of £3.2m prize pot.

People living in the Chelmsford area of Essex with a postcode beginning CM1 7 will receive at least £1,000 each through the People's Postcode Lottery.

The subscription-based lottery project runs across the country and raises money for charities as well as giving away thousands of pounds for participants.

The full winning postcode will be revealed on Saturday 3 June at a special event at Riverside Leisure Centre in Victoria Road.

People playing with this postcode will take home the biggest cheques on the day.

But it is not the first time Chelmsford homeowners have scooped a big prize through People's Postcode Lottery.

Sufyaan Baileche, 29, won £30,000 through the project in August 2020, after his mother persuaded him to take part.

He won the cash in only the second month of playing.

Mr Baileche said: "I’ve never ever had this amount of money in a bank account at one time - I don’t even think my parents have. It’s insane. The possibilities are endless."

Another neighbour playing with the same postcode at the time also scooped £60,000 through the scheme.

Judie McCourt, of the People’s Postcode Lottery, said: "I can’t wait to meet hundreds of our winners on Saturday and present them with a prize cheque of their own.

"The community will be buzzing with excitement right now and I can’t wait to celebrate with them."

