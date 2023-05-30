Stripped-out cars discovered in a major police raid are being linked to the suspected theft of vehicles worth £640,000.

Pictures released by Essex Police show the vehicles, many of which have been reduced to skeletal shells.

They were found in a unit on Charfleets Industrial Estate, off Shannon Way in Canvey Island by officers and specially-trained dogs.

They are being connected to a large investigation into the theft of £640,000 worth of stolen vehicles, from Essex, London, Surrey and Thames Valley.

A car discovered in a police raid at a Canvey Island industrial estate unit which is being linked to a major stolen vehicle operation. Credit: Essex Police

PC Paul Gerrish, from the Essex Police stolen vehicle intelligence unit, said: "This investigation is very much connected to organised crime and this operation is just one element of that.

"We are determined to target organised vehicle crime in all its forms and we work with partner forces across the country in order to do that."

Three men in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods after the raid on Tuesday.

They were released on conditional bail until August while detectives from Canvey CID continue their investigations.

