Wildflower meadows provide a springboard for biodiversity in urban lawns and combat climate change, a long-term university study has revealed.

The meadow was first established on the historic grounds of King's College, Cambridge, three years ago and the study was led by King's research fellow Dr Cicely Marshall.

Supported by King's undergraduate students, biodiversity surveys were carried out in the small meadow area and neighbouring lawn.

The experts found that wildflower meadows supported three times as many species of plants, spiders and bugs and three times as much bat activity was recorded over the meadow compared with the lawn.

Greenhouse gas emissions were also reduced by 1.36 tonnes per hectare in the wildflower patch from reduced fertilisation and reduced maintenance.

Dr Cicely Marshall, a researcher in the University of Cambridge’s Department of Plant Sciences. Credit: Cambridge University

Dr Marshall, a researcher in the University of Cambridge’s Department of Plant Sciences, said: "There’s no doubt that the introduction of the meadow has been an unqualified success.

"Not only has it had a hugely beneficial impact on our biodiversity within the college, but it’s also captured the imagination of so many people across the city and beyond."

Prof Michael Proctor, Provost of King's College, said: "The wildflower meadow has inspired us to think more about how we look after and enhance our biodiversity, and has brought to attention just how much has been lost.

"We hope its presence in this iconic setting will motivate others to think about sustainability and to consider planting their own meadows elsewhere."

