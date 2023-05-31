A recently refurbished pub has been forced to close after a car smashed through the wall.

The driver of the blue Mercedes ploughed through the Grade-II listed Bell Inn near Newmarket just before 1pm on Tuesday.

She was treated for minor injuries but nobody else was hurt, and the pub in Newmarket Road in Kennett was closed at the time of the crash.

Landlady Sheena Parsons said on Facebook that she felt "numb" after the dramatic accident, but that she was grateful for the kindness and support from locals, family and friends.

The damage to the pub Credit: Suffolk Live/BPM MEDIA

She wrote: "After all our hard work, getting all summer ready. Any one who has seen the hard work with our upgrade will understand, I’m just numb.

"A huge heartfelt message from all of us at The Bell Inn Kennett... We would like to thank each and everyone who has sent messages, called, or offered support and kindness... Thank you all so, so much."

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the road had to be closed while recovery of the vehicle took place.

It reopened at about 3.30pm.

The pub is expected to be closed for the rest of the week.

